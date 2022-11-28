Brandon Barash (Stefan, DAYS) “[Eric] Martsolf [Brady] is a pretty gregarious fellow, so maybe I’ll go with him.”

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH) “Certainly, anybody who knows their lines is going to be somebody who’s way high up on the popularity list. Finola [Hughes, Anna] is right up there. Charles Shaughnessy [Victor, r.] knows his lines backwards and forwards. Final answer: Charles.” Photo credit: ABC

Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B) “[Katherine] Kelly [Lang, Brooke, l.] is the most popular girl and John [McCook, Eric] is the most popular boy. They’ve both been here since day one and are two of the best people you will ever meet.” Photo credit: JPI

Susan Walters (Diane, Y&R) “I would say Peter [Bergman, Jack] because he’s very well-respected. He’s also very prepared and professional, and everyone just loves him. I’m so lucky that’s who I work with all of the time, and he such a great example to new and younger actors.” Photo credit: CBS

Arianne Zucker (Nicole, DAYS) “Deidre [Hall, Marlena, l]. She has a good presence on the show. She’s funny and has a great sense of humor. She’s giving and generous during the holidays. When she’s on set, she tries to make life easy for [everyone].” Photo credit: JPI & NBC

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B) “John McCook [Eric, r]. He has the best [dressing] room, so you want to make friends with him.” Photo credit: CBS

Josh Kelly (Cody, GH) “Maurice Benard [Sonny, r]. Everyone is nice, but Maurice is cool.” Photo credit: ABC