Avery Pohl (Esme, GH) “I want a twin! I’m just gonna throw it out there — I think that would be the epitome of soap opera goals! And I would love to interrupt a wedding! Esme would have such a ball with that.”
Conner Floyd (Chance, Y&R) “I want an bad twin, so I can play some diabolical evilness! How sweet would that be?”
Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) “Possession, marooned on a desert island or abducted by aliens, none of which I’ve ever been involved in. Of course, there’s always amnesia and split personalities, too.”
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
Stacy Haiduk (Kristen/Susan, DAYS) “I think I’ve played all of them. What I would love to play is a genuine true love story — the romance of it all and getting swept off my feet. That’s where I hope Brady and Kristen can go. Maybe they can get stranded on a deserted island and figure things out.”
Naomi Matsuda (Li, B&B) “I’d like to play a villain. Li has been pushed to her limits and she isn’t afraid to go there in order to protect their son. I’d love to be part of a power villain couple.”
Evan Hofer (Dex, GH) “I think a love triangle would be a really, really fun one to do. The fans have so much fun with it and get so involved, which would be really fun for me, too!”
Photo credit: Adam Hendershott
Brytni Sarpy (Elena, Y&R) “I’d love to explore my character having a substance abuse problem.”
Abigail Klein (Stephanie, DAYS) “I’d love it if Stephanie and her dad got to go on a a secret ISA mission together. Stephanie could wear a leather jacket. That would be so much fun.”