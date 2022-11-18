Avery Pohl (Esme, GH) “I want a twin! I’m just gonna throw it out there — I think that would be the epitome of soap opera goals! And I would love to interrupt a wedding! Esme would have such a ball with that.” Photo credit: ABC

Conner Floyd (Chance, Y&R) “I want an bad twin, so I can play some diabolical evilness! How sweet would that be?” Photo credit: JPI

Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) “Possession, marooned on a desert island or abducted by aliens, none of which I’ve ever been involved in. Of course, there’s always amnesia and split personalities, too.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Stacy Haiduk (Kristen/Susan, DAYS) “I think I’ve played all of them. What I would love to play is a genuine true love story — the romance of it all and getting swept off my feet. That’s where I hope Brady and Kristen can go. Maybe they can get stranded on a deserted island and figure things out.” Photo credit: JPI

Naomi Matsuda (Li, B&B) “I’d like to play a villain. Li has been pushed to her limits and she isn’t afraid to go there in order to protect their son. I’d love to be part of a power villain couple.” Photo credit: JPI

Evan Hofer (Dex, GH) “I think a love triangle would be a really, really fun one to do. The fans have so much fun with it and get so involved, which would be really fun for me, too!” Photo credit: Adam Hendershott

Brytni Sarpy (Elena, Y&R) “I’d love to explore my character having a substance abuse problem.” Photo credit: JPI