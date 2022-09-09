Tajh Bellow (TJ, GH) “Losing his family.” Photo credit: ABC

Lindsay Arnold (Allie, DAYS) “Losing any of her loved ones or anything happening to Henry. A lot of scenes when you’ve seen Allie really scared or emotional are scenes when Henry could have possibly been harmed. Playing a mother, that would be most parents’ fear, anything happening to their child.” Photo credit: NBC

Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B) “Being alone.” Photo credit: JPI

Naomi Matsuda (Li, B&B) “That is a great question. Losing Finn again.” Photo credit: JPI

Kathleen Gati (Obrecht, GH) “Obrecht is basically fearless. However, she is desperately afraid that she might lose her beloved daughter, Britta, if she succumbs to her illness.” Photo credit: ABC

Christel Khalil (Lily, Y&R) “Anything bad happening to her kids.” Photo credit: JPI