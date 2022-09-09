Christel Khalil

Tajh Bellow (TJ, GH) “Losing his family.”

Photo credit: ABC

Lindsay Arnold (Allie, DAYS) “Losing any of her loved ones or anything happening to Henry. A lot of scenes when you’ve seen Allie really scared or emotional are scenes when Henry could have possibly been harmed. Playing a mother, that would be most parents’ fear, anything happening to their child.”

Photo credit: NBC

Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B) “Being alone.”

Photo credit: JPI

Naomi Matsuda (Li, B&B) “That is a great question. Losing Finn again.”

Photo credit: JPI

Kathleen Gati (Obrecht, GH) “Obrecht is basically fearless. However, she is desperately afraid that she might lose her beloved daughter, Britta, if she succumbs to her illness.”

Photo credit: ABC

Christel Khalil (Lily, Y&R) “Anything bad happening to her kids.”

Photo credit: JPI

Elia Cantu (Jada, DAYS) “Being judged. Jada is in this new space and has to adapt. She’s the odd one coming in. There are layers to her, and people could misunderstand what her intentions are.”

Photo credit: Eric Charbonneau/SHOWTIME/Shutterstock

