Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas, DAYS) “It could be Tom Cruise, but it would only be Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire. He was a lot like Lucas when he got fired and was about to lose it. That’s kind of a scene that Lucas would do.” Photo credit: NBC

Josh Kelly (Cody, GH) “I would definitely cast my boy Jesse Kove. He’s on COBRA KAI. He and I go horseback-riding in Wyoming so he would be able to fill my shoes pretty well, I think.” Photo credit: ABC

Joshua Morrow (Nick, Y&R) “I’d say Ryan Gosling. I think he could capture Nick’s laid-back, rascally nature.” Photo credit: JPI

Heather Tom (Katie, B&B) “My sister [Nicholle Tom]. She’s so talented. It would be fun to see her take on the role.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Tajh Bellow (TJ, GH) “I know he used to be on a soap, but I’ve got to say Rome Flynn [ex-Zende, B&B]. I feel like I’ve seen him at every audition and callback I’ve gone to since I was, like, 17 or 18. He’s got a very comparable look to me and I’d trust him to fill in as TJ.” Photo credit: ABC

Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) “Is it a cop-out if I say James Franco [ex-Franco]? Franco and Andrew were so tight, and I feel like there are some similarities there. He’d make a good Drew.” Photo credit: ABC

Amelia Heinle (Victoria, Y&R) “Rachel Weisz because we have similar eyebrows. I actually met her a long time ago when I screen-tested in London with Jeremy Irons for a movie. Rachel was in the movie, too, so I got to meet her. We were both super-young and she was so nice and kind.” Photo credit: JPI