Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas, DAYS) “It could be Tom Cruise, but it would only be Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire. He was a lot like Lucas when he got fired and was about to lose it. That’s kind of a scene that Lucas would do.”
Josh Kelly (Cody, GH) “I would definitely cast my boy Jesse Kove. He’s on COBRA KAI. He and I go horseback-riding in Wyoming so he would be able to fill my shoes pretty well, I think.”
Joshua Morrow (Nick, Y&R) “I’d say Ryan Gosling. I think he could capture Nick’s laid-back, rascally nature.”
Heather Tom (Katie, B&B) “My sister [Nicholle Tom]. She’s so talented. It would be fun to see her take on the role.”
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
Tajh Bellow (TJ, GH) “I know he used to be on a soap, but I’ve got to say Rome Flynn [ex-Zende, B&B]. I feel like I’ve seen him at every audition and callback I’ve gone to since I was, like, 17 or 18. He’s got a very comparable look to me and I’d trust him to fill in as TJ.”
Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) “Is it a cop-out if I say James Franco [ex-Franco]? Franco and Andrew were so tight, and I feel like there are some similarities there. He’d make a good Drew.”
Amelia Heinle (Victoria, Y&R) “Rachel Weisz because we have similar eyebrows. I actually met her a long time ago when I screen-tested in London with Jeremy Irons for a movie. Rachel was in the movie, too, so I got to meet her. We were both super-young and she was so nice and kind.”
Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) “I’ve been blessed and lucky enough to have done two films with Bruce Willis. I grew up watching him, so to see him in that part would be a blast.”
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc