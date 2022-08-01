Charles Shaughnessy (Victor, GH) “My favorite place is if there’s a convenient drawer. That’s the best thing, if there’s a desk drawer and your scenes are all around that desk. If not, a convenient pillow that you can stuff it under. When you don’t have either, you’re just throwing it off set, which is a problem because it’s always getting run over by a camera and I can’t get to it!” Photo credit: ABC

Cait Fairbanks (Tessa, Y&R) “Oh, in the couches. Under throw blankets, behind throw pillows, underneath cushions, they’re everywhere. I bet you our couches are probably made more of scripts than they are stuffing.” Photo credit: JPI

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) “I can get very creative but usually it is behind a pillow or in the kitchen sink.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

John McCook (Eric, B&B) “Desk drawers are always good. You can actually open a desk drawer [on the Forrester Creations sets] and find script pages from decades ago. It’s always fun to look and see what’s in there.” Photo credit: JPI

Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, Y&R): “My on-set purse because then I think of it like my binky or security blanket.” Photo credit: CBS

Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH) “I love a good cabinet! I just always look for the closest cabinet and throw my script in there and shut the door. The G.H. offices have some good cabinets and in the Quartermaine living room, there’s some good cabinet action, too.” Photo credit: ABC

Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R) “I’ve always been a under-the-couch-seat-cushion guy, especially in the Abbott living room.” Photo credit: JPI