Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B) “The seasons. Time kind of blends together out here [in Los Angeles].” Photo credit: JPI

Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan, GH) “Rhubarb pie. We used to grow rhubarb in the backyard, and there is something about rhubarb grown in the Northwest [he is from Medford, OR] that is just superior. So delicious, we’d eat it raw with a bit of sugar. Actually, one of the first things Cady [McClain, Jennifer, DAYS, his wife] baked for me was a rhubarb pie.” Photo credit: ABC

Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R) “My friends there! I have moved to a beautiful place with gorgeous weather near the sea, but I do find myself feeling isolated from friends and neighbors I spent many years with in the area I called home for nearly thirty years.” Photo credit: CBS

Ken Hanes (Mike, B&B) “Without a doubt, my mom, Delores Hanes. I grew up in Vancouver, Washington, just outside of Portland, Oregon, and when I was first on B&B, the local affiliate did not carry it. She was so disappointed that she didn’t get to see it then but now, she gets to see it — and she and a few of her retiree friends have viewing parties watching B&B and they are loving it.”

Johnny Wactor (Brando, GH) “Being able to see my family and friends that I grew up and went to school with regularly. And the more relaxed lifestyle back home. And the thunderstorms. And the songs of frogs and bugs after a good rain.” Photo credit: ABC

Leigh Ann Rose (Imani, Y&R) “I was born and raised on the East Coast, so I definitely miss the four seasons, even the humidity. I also miss the 4 a.m. closing time of nightlife.”