Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B) “There are certain people on the show who are pranksters but I am not one of them. That said, Sean [Kanan, Deacon] and I come up with some fun stuff for our characters that we’ll just do and surprise each other, which is a lot of fun. There was a scene where Katherine Kelly Lang [Brooke] just started laughing because it took her completely by surprise.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) “When I heard that Camryn [Grimes, Mariah] had one scene to go, I put on the J.T. mask and hid in her dressing room closet. Loren Lott [ex-Ana] hid with me to capture it on video.” Photo credit: JPI

Camila Banus (Gabi, DAYS) “Shawn Christian [ex-Daniel] is the one who got the best prank out of me. We had a wager on a basketball game, and he happened to lose. He was a sore loser and put a message on my dressing room mirror. I thought, ‘Oh, no. You just messed with the prank queen.’ I went to his room and put toothpaste on the doorknob and threw toilet seat liners, tampons, panty liners and a lot of toilet paper all around it. He had the fun task of cleaning it up.” Photo credit: NBC

Chad Duell (Michael, GH) “We had a break coming, I had a hard-boiled egg. Before I left, I decided to put it in Katey’s [MacMullen, Willow] dressing room. It sat in there for two weeks during the break and she came back and it totally smelled. She had to leave the door open for a couple of days to air it out! Katey said this prank was bold.” Photo credit: ABC

Joshua Morrow (Nick, Y&R) “Once I took all of the furniture out of Kristoff’s [St. John, ex-Neil] dressing room and put it outside his room piled up. Pretty sure he knew it was me as he broke into my room while I was taping the next day and put a bunch of foul stuff in my lunch that was on my table.” Photo credit: JPI

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B; ex-Remy, GUIDING LIGHT) “Danny Cosgrove [ex-Bill, GL] and I improvised a lot in our scenes and we would just throw things at each other, just to see if we could make each other laugh or get the other person to go up. It was just two juvenile guys having fun, which was crazy that they let us do that.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS) “Dan Feuerriegel’s [EJ] dressing room is right across from mine. If I know he has one scene left and is going to be coming back to his room soon and I’ve got some time before my next scene, I’ll go into his room, shut the door and turn all the lights off. Then, when he comes in, I’ll jump out and scream right in his face. I’ve gotten him pretty good a couple of times.” Photo credit: Michael Mattes/Shutterstock