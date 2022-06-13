Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS) “Let’s start with the worst. They are endless. Back in the day, especially the ’90s and 2000s, they would go on for episodes, and you were pretty much on your feet all day. The best part of it is there are always celebratory scenes. It’s fun and the costumes are always great. Especially with DAYS, there’s always going to be a very dramatic event, too, so that’s challenging.” Photo credit: NBC

Rory Gibson (Noah, Y&R) “The best thing is that you get to be around a larger number of castmates, especially ones that you’re not typically around. It’s hard to say that this is the worst part because it sounds like it would be easy, but there might be a day or so when you’re on set all day long, and you don’t have anything to do. I would rather have 40 pages of dialogue then have nothing to do.” Photo credit: JPI

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH) “The worst part is how long it takes, and you have almost no dialogue. Any actor will tell you, when you have two lines, you will never remember your lines. The best part is that everybody can sneak out to their cars and get a little tipsy [laughs]!” Photo credit: ABC

Patrika Darbo (Nancy, DAYS) “The worst thing is it takes so long, because all of us are there and we all have coverage. Then you have to remember that you’re in the background, so you can’t be picking your nose. It’s chaos. The best thing is you get to sit in your seat and kibitz with the person sitting next to you until the camera is on you.” Photo credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Cynthia Watros (Nina, GH) “If you’re just a guest at the wedding, it’s a lot of sitting and you’re usually wearing tight shoes, but it kind of feels like a working day off. When you’re the bride, the worst thing is that it usually doesn’t end well! It’s a lot of fighting, reveals, backlash — a lot of lines, a lot of emotions, a lot of tears, a lot of screaming. It’s a big script day, usually.” Photo credit: ABC

Ashley Jones (Bridget, B&B) “Soap weddings are fun because you get to see a lot of the cast and crew all at once. Worst part is they are typically longer days!”