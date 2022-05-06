Judi Evans (Bonnie, DAYS) “I was always in such a hurry to fall in love. She used to say, ‘Don’t be in love with falling in love, because it will pass you by. Stop being in such a rush and let love find you.’ ” Photo credit: NBC

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) “My mom always said that, ‘Man plans and God laughs,’ which means be ready for the unexpected. It was prophetic and accurate, for sure. I have, in turn, said the same to my kids.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Marcus Coloma (Nikolas, GH) “It was a long the lines of, ‘Don’t give in to the critics.’ She encouraged me to stick on my path and that has been the gift that keeps on giving because as an actor, there is a lot of strength in, ‘Just keep going. Just keep persisting.’ I think that’s a very important life lesson she gave me.” Photo credit: Ray Katchorian

Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R) “I journal a lot because she used to always say, ‘Write down everything that it is you want and know that you don’t deserve anything less.’ ” Photo credit: JPI

Paul Telfer (Xander, DAYS) “The big one that’s born out to be true over the years goes back to when I was a kid and would get bullied. I moved around schools a lot and was always the new kid. When kids were mean to me, she used to tell me that they were just jealous. The advice was people being cruel to you is not necessarily about you, it’s often about them. If not jealousy, it’s a projection of what they’re unhappy about in themselves. That’s often helped me deal, as I’ve gotten older, with all the abuse that’s thrown at you in this life.” Photo credit: Michael Matttes/Shutterstock

Michael Blake Kruse (Rory, GH) “Growing up, my mom would always tell me, ‘Who cares what people think?’ I still find value in that today. I do my best to stay true to myself and what I represent in the world.” Photo credit: ABC