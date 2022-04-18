Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS) “Being Australian I can have some really inappropriate humor. I get a lot of head shakes and, ‘Dan, what are you doing? Come on.’ But I enjoy getting that reaction. It’s a very Australian thing.” Photo credit: JPI

Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) “I’m very peppy early in the morning [laughs]!” Photo credit: ABC

Jacob Aaron Gaines (Moses, Y&R) “During the winter season, I’ll wear too much ChapStick to save my chapped lips. And, it forces us to re-tape scenes because I lather too much on and the camera picks up this lip gloss shine.” Photo credit: JPI

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) “Well, I do clown around a lot although most of my co-stars like to clown around, as well. I think I drive Darin [Brooks, Wyatt] the craziest. I threaten Darin with things I’m going to say as the character about his character, but then I don’t.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Kelly Thiebaud (Britt, GH) “I’m known to make inappropriate jokes. I like to make people laugh. Sometimes I unintentionally do it when other actors are trying to get to an emotional place, and I know that can be annoying.” Photo credit: ABC

Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS) “I sing way too much in the makeup room when it’s way too early in the morning. I apologize for it all the time. I don’t know if apologies are necessary because I do find a lot of them sing along with me.” Photo credit: NBC