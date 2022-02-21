Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth, GH) “Oh, it’s way more fun to play bad! I can’t do that stuff in my regular life — there would be serious consequences to being that type of person! So, yeah, I love it when Liz breaks out with some craziness.” Photo credit: ABC

Stacy Haiduk (Kristen/Susan, DAYS) “I like playing bad. Those characters have so many more layers to who they are and why they are the way they are. A good person is sweet and delightful and that can be fun, but the darker the person the more layers you have to peel.” Photo credit: JPI

Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) “I like the shades of gray. Good people do bad things and bad people do good things. Deacon’s made tons of mistakes but he has these flashes of decency and humor. He’s not somebody who’s twirling his mustache all the time.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B) “Bad. All day, every day. Good gets boring.” Photo credit: JPI

Inga Cadranel (Harmony, GH) “Bad is really fun. The only downside is that with social media nowadays, people can be nasty or downright cruel. They can forget the actor generally has absolutely nothing to do with the storyline or what they say; we just get our pages and make it work on screen. I mean, I can’t be any less like Harmony in real life!” Photo credit: ABC

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) “Always more fun to play bad. It’s important to be a good person in real life, but on these shows, the more bad things you can do to people, the better!” Photo credit: JPI