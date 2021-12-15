Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) “I would like to meet — and this is more for my mom because she’s such a fan of Y&R, too — Joshua Morrow, who plays Nick. I’ve seen him on the show my whole life and it’d be really fun to meet him. I haven’t seen him in the hallway yet but I’m hoping it will happen.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Avery Pohl (Esme, GH) “It would be interesting to meet Sharon Case [Sharon, Y&R] because I auditioned for the role of Faith’s friend, Jordan, and if I’d gotten the job, we would have worked together.” Photo credit: JOANNA DEGENERES

Sean Dominic (Nate, Y&R) “I would loved to have met [the late] Kristoff St. John. I would like to meet Tonya Lee Williams, who played Olivia and is Nate’s mother.” Photo credit: JPI

Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) “I’d really like to talk to Maurice Benard [Sonny, GH]. I did meet him very briefly at the Emmys about two years ago, but it was really just to say hi. A photographer asked us to come together and took a picture. But I’d like to meet him again and pick his brain a little bit. He’s a pretty interesting guy and a great actor.” Photo credit: NBC

Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS) “Steve Burton [ex-Jason, GH] and I have shaken hands, but we’ve yet to share a beer. Missy [Reeves, Jennifer, DAYS] and Scott Reeves [ex-Steve, GH et al] have always told me that I would probably get along really well with Steve. All the boys in Port Chuck, whenever they’re doing their thing, seem to be having a great time and that’s right up my alley with the music and the fun and the frolicking.” Photo credit: NBC

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) “I would love to meet Susan Lucci [ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN]! She’s a legend!” Photo credit: JPI

Heather Tom (Katie, B&B) “I actually just met Genie Francis [Laura, GH] at the ladies lunch [for the Daytime Emmys] which I hosted and she was so delightful. I would love to work with her.” Photo credit: JPI