Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) “I would like to meet — and this is more for my mom because she’s such a fan of Y&R, too — Joshua Morrow, who plays Nick. I’ve seen him on the show my whole life and it’d be really fun to meet him. I haven’t seen him in the hallway yet but I’m hoping it will happen.”
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
Avery Pohl (Esme, GH) “It would be interesting to meet Sharon Case [Sharon, Y&R] because I auditioned for the role of Faith’s friend, Jordan, and if I’d gotten the job, we would have worked together.”
Photo credit: JOANNA DEGENERES
Sean Dominic (Nate, Y&R) “I would loved to have met [the late] Kristoff St. John. I would like to meet Tonya Lee Williams, who played Olivia and is Nate’s mother.”
Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) “I’d really like to talk to Maurice Benard [Sonny, GH]. I did meet him very briefly at the Emmys about two years ago, but it was really just to say hi. A photographer asked us to come together and took a picture. But I’d like to meet him again and pick his brain a little bit. He’s a pretty interesting guy and a great actor.”
Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS) “Steve Burton [ex-Jason, GH] and I have shaken hands, but we’ve yet to share a beer. Missy [Reeves, Jennifer, DAYS] and Scott Reeves [ex-Steve, GH et al] have always told me that I would probably get along really well with Steve. All the boys in Port Chuck, whenever they’re doing their thing, seem to be having a great time and that’s right up my alley with the music and the fun and the frolicking.”
Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) “I would love to meet Susan Lucci [ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN]! She’s a legend!”
Heather Tom (Katie, B&B) “I actually just met Genie Francis [Laura, GH] at the ladies lunch [for the Daytime Emmys] which I hosted and she was so delightful. I would love to work with her.”
Marcus Coloma (Nikolas, GH) “Michelle Stafford [Phyllis, Y&R]. I actually met her years ago through my ex-wife, but when I first got the job on GH, she posted on social media welcoming me, and she didn’t have to do that. I thought that was really cool, and now that I’ve gotten to see some of her work, I think she’s such an amazing actress. I’d love to run into her again and I’d love to work with her.”