Actor Roundup

Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) “Some vocabulary used in Shakespeare and meanings of certain things from Shakespeare. Shih-Tzu breeding families. My mom was looking for a Shih- Tzu so I was looking for family breeders. Legend of Ralph DeMasi, he’s an old gangster from Boston. And cabins up in Maine.” Photo credit: NBC

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) “How not to get Covid and also the different symptoms of Covid, like if an itchy eye could mean you have the coronavirus. I’m obsessed.” Photo credit: JPI

Camila Banus (Gabi, DAYS) “A hip tutorial about hip abductions, learning how to work on all of those hip thrusts and hip isolations. That’s my last search.” Photo credit: NBC

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) “Plush women’s socks are coming up in my search engine, which would look weird if you were to take that out of context, but it was when I was looking for things for [wife] Kelly [Kruger, ex- Mackenzie, Y&R].” Photo credit: CBS

Hunter King (Summer, Y&R) “There are some really funny ones, but the weirdest one would be, ‘Why is my dog making that sound?’ ” Photo credit: JPI

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B) “How to build a ninja warrior course in your backyard.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc