Actor Roundup

Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) “Some vocabulary used in Shakespeare and meanings of certain things from Shakespeare. Shih-Tzu breeding families. My mom was looking for a Shih- Tzu so I was looking for family breeders. Legend of Ralph DeMasi, he’s an old gangster from Boston. And cabins up in Maine.”
Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) “How not to get Covid and also the different symptoms of Covid, like if an itchy eye could mean you have the coronavirus. I’m obsessed.”
Camila Banus (Gabi, DAYS) “A hip tutorial about hip abductions, learning how to work on all of those hip thrusts and hip isolations. That’s my last search.”
Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) “Plush women’s socks are coming up in my search engine, which would look weird if you were to take that out of context, but it was when I was looking for things for [wife] Kelly [Kruger, ex- Mackenzie, Y&R].”
Hunter King (Summer, Y&R) “There are some really funny ones, but the weirdest one would be, ‘Why is my dog making that sound?’ ”
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B) “How to build a ninja warrior course in your backyard.”
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
Kelly Thiebaud (Britt, GH) “ ‘How to get matcha tea out of car seat fabric.’ ”