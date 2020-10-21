Actor Roundup

Lucas Adams (Tripp, DAYS) “I talk to Mary Beth [Evans, Kayla] and Stephen [Nichols, Steve] a lot about just random problems. They kind of treat me like a son, but they’re also really good friends of mine. They have a lot of wisdom about whatever subject we’re talking about.”
Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R) “Peter Bergman [Jack], my big brother on and off the set. He is caring, kind, engaged, invested and has a heart that has no limits for those he loves.”
Briana Lane (Brook Lynn, GH) “My go-to has been Josh [Swickard, Chase. He’s been so helpful when it comes to the soap world in general. Chad [Duell, Michael] as well. I was interested in learning about how they memorize lines and their process, and both Josh and Chad were super-helpful with that.”
Photo credit: Shutterstock/JPI
Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) “I really admire Thorsten [Kaye, Ridge]. I really like his style and how he does things, so I do find myself watching him and learning from him.”
Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B) “I will ask John McCook [Eric,] about anything. He’s one of the best people I’ve ever met.”
Haley Pullos (Molly, GH) “I know I can always go to Lexi [Ainsworth, Kristina] or Kelly [Monaco, Sam] for advice about anything. I mean, they’re my big sisters. Tajh [Bellow, T.J.] and I are also super-close, and we talk about everything when we’re together.”
Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, Y&R) “Michelle Stafford [Phyllis,]. No one understands human behavior better than her.”
Photo credit: CBS/Courtesy of Lesley Bohm
Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) “Usually, our onset acting coach, Maria [O’Brien]. If I’m hitting a wall with something, I’ll be like, ‘Can you help me break this down?’ Or ‘Do you think this is an interesting choice?’ She’s usually the one to help me color my palette a little bit more, so to speak.