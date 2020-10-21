Actor Roundup

Lucas Adams (Tripp, DAYS) “I talk to Mary Beth [Evans, Kayla] and Stephen [Nichols, Steve] a lot about just random problems. They kind of treat me like a son, but they’re also really good friends of mine. They have a lot of wisdom about whatever subject we’re talking about.” Photo credit: JPI

Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R) “Peter Bergman [Jack], my big brother on and off the set. He is caring, kind, engaged, invested and has a heart that has no limits for those he loves.” Photo credit: JPI

Briana Lane (Brook Lynn, GH) “My go-to has been Josh [Swickard, Chase. He’s been so helpful when it comes to the soap world in general. Chad [Duell, Michael] as well. I was interested in learning about how they memorize lines and their process, and both Josh and Chad were super-helpful with that.” Photo credit: Shutterstock/JPI

Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) “I really admire Thorsten [Kaye, Ridge]. I really like his style and how he does things, so I do find myself watching him and learning from him.” Photo credit: JPI

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B) “I will ask John McCook [Eric,] about anything. He’s one of the best people I’ve ever met.” Photo credit: JPI

Haley Pullos (Molly, GH) “I know I can always go to Lexi [Ainsworth, Kristina] or Kelly [Monaco, Sam] for advice about anything. I mean, they’re my big sisters. Tajh [Bellow, T.J.] and I are also super-close, and we talk about everything when we’re together.” Photo credit: JPI

Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, Y&R) “Michelle Stafford [Phyllis,]. No one understands human behavior better than her.” Photo credit: CBS/Courtesy of Lesley Bohm