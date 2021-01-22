A Look Back At Y&R's Most Memorable Friendships

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott, near r.) and Katherine (Jeanne Cooper), pictured sharing a warm moment at Nikki’s 1984 nuptials to Victor, were devoted friends from 1981 until Kay’s passing in 2013. Photo credit: CBS

Lily (Christel Khalil, l.) and Colleen (Lyndsy Fonseca) became chummy teens in 2002, and remained close until Colleen’s death in 2009. Photo credit: JPI

Close pals Phyllis (Michelle Stafford, l.) and Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) became mothers within months of each other in 2006. Photo credit: JPI

Adam (then-Chris Engen, far l.) and Jack (Peter Bergman) developed an unlikely rapport when they teamed up in 2008 to take down Victor. Photo credit: JPI

Since becoming business partners and gal pals in 2011, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan, near l.) and Chloe’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) bond was tested by Chloe’s enmity toward Chelsea’s love, Adam. Photo credit: JPI

The friendship of Christine (Lauralee Bel l, far r.) and Nina (Tricia Cast), pictured in 2012, has endured since 1986. Photo credit: JPI

After Kyle (Michael Mealor) moved back to Genoa City in 2018, he bonded with Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and helped her find love with Tessa. Photo credit: JPI