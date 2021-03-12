A look back at Y&R characters who were institutionalized

PATIENT ID: ASHLEY ABBOTT CASE FILE: Following a 1986 abortion, Ashley was haunted by the sound of a baby crying and experienced a complete mental break. With no memory, she ended up in a dismal New York City mental institution as a Jane Doe in December and began treatment with Dr. Steven Lassiter. Ashley’s father, John, tracked her down early in 1987 and arranged to have his daughter transferred to Fairview, a private institution, where Steven continued treating her. Doctor and patient fell in love, which was the right medicine for Ashley; she was released from Fairview just before he proposed in December. In 2003, Ash had another breakdown after a car accident claimed the life of her unborn child. In October, she strode into the Arts Council gala in her bathrobe, toting a baby blanket that she introduced as her new son, Robert. That led to her hospitalization under Olivia’s care and in late November, she was released. In 2009, Ashley got pregnant by Victor, and his devious son Adam started gaslighting her. One of his stunts caused Ashley to tumble down the stairs and miscarry, so Adam blackmailed a doctor to convince her that the baby was fine, which caused Ashley to experience a phantom pregnancy. In September, Ashley committed herself to Fairview, where an expectant Sharon was also a patient. After Sharon gave birth to Faith and lost consciousness, Adam kidnapped the tot and handed her to Ashley, who believed she just had a baby. Ashley and the tot were transferred to G.C. Memorial. Then, Ash went home with “her” daughter, but the following March, the ruse was exposed and Faith was returned to Sharon.
PATIENT ID: SHARON NEWMAN CASE FILE: In 2009, a pregnant Sharon was arrested for shoplifting and was ordered by the court to spend September in Fairview. While there, she delivered a baby girl, Faith, but was told the child didn’t survive (in truth, Adam had given her to Ashley). The news sent Sharon spiraling into a near-catatonic state and she was moved to St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital to recuperate. In 2015, Sharon miscarried Dylan’s baby and became very upset when she thought she subsequently became pregnant again but was told she was not expecting. On the advice of her therapist, Dr. Sandy Anderson, she voluntarily checked herself into Fairview that September. Out for revenge against Nick (who she blamed for the near-fatal accident she’d suffered as a teen), Dr. Anderson kept Sharon drugged for months and brainwashed her into believing she was pregnant, then arranged for Nick and Sage’s newborn son to be abducted from the hospital and given to Sharon a few days before Thanksgiving. Against the doc’s advice, Sharon went home with “her” baby on December 1, but eventually was forced to relinquish Sully, now known as Christian, to Nick in November 2016.
PATIENT ID: PATTY WILLIAMS CASE FILE: Paul’s little sister, Patty, returned to Genoa City in February 2009 after a 25-year absence with a new face and identity. After a reign of terror that included attempted murder, Patty was arrested in September and committed to a secure psychiatric facility for the criminally insane. The next month, Paul had his sibling moved to Fairview and contacted her former psychologist, Dr. Emily Peterson, who came right away. It was a gasp-worthy moment, for Patty’s surgically altered face was identical to Emily’s. Emily got engaged to Patty’s ex, Jack, and when Patty found out in February 2010, she knocked out the doc and assumed Emily’s identity, allowing her to waltz out of the institution and marry an unwitting Jack. In May, Jack figured out the truth and Patty was shipped to another facility, Windcliff. Adam helped her escape in July and she hid out in South America but returned in October 2011, using the alias “Myrna” and working as Genevieve’s housekeeper. Patty shot Jack in January 2012 and was sent to a secure psychiatric facility in Walworth County Prison but was transferred to Fairview in September. Patty escaped yet again in November 2015 and took off. She resurfaced in February 2016 and went back to Fairview, where she offed Dr. Anderson, who tried to inject her with drugs. Patty fell into a catatonic state and was immediately sent to Stonevale Psychiatric Facility. The following October, Paul had his sister relocated to Rivercrest, which is closer to Genoa City, where she remains.