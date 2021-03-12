A look back at Y&R characters who were institutionalized

PATIENT ID: ASHLEY ABBOTT CASE FILE: Following a 1986 abortion, Ashley was haunted by the sound of a baby crying and experienced a complete mental break. With no memory, she ended up in a dismal New York City mental institution as a Jane Doe in December and began treatment with Dr. Steven Lassiter. Ashley’s father, John, tracked her down early in 1987 and arranged to have his daughter transferred to Fairview, a private institution, where Steven continued treating her. Doctor and patient fell in love, which was the right medicine for Ashley; she was released from Fairview just before he proposed in December. In 2003, Ash had another breakdown after a car accident claimed the life of her unborn child. In October, she strode into the Arts Council gala in her bathrobe, toting a baby blanket that she introduced as her new son, Robert. That led to her hospitalization under Olivia’s care and in late November, she was released. In 2009, Ashley got pregnant by Victor, and his devious son Adam started gaslighting her. One of his stunts caused Ashley to tumble down the stairs and miscarry, so Adam blackmailed a doctor to convince her that the baby was fine, which caused Ashley to experience a phantom pregnancy. In September, Ashley committed herself to Fairview, where an expectant Sharon was also a patient. After Sharon gave birth to Faith and lost consciousness, Adam kidnapped the tot and handed her to Ashley, who believed she just had a baby. Ashley and the tot were transferred to G.C. Memorial. Then, Ash went home with “her” daughter, but the following March, the ruse was exposed and Faith was returned to Sharon. Photo credit: JPI

PATIENT ID: SHARON NEWMAN CASE FILE: In 2009, a pregnant Sharon was arrested for shoplifting and was ordered by the court to spend September in Fairview. While there, she delivered a baby girl, Faith, but was told the child didn’t survive (in truth, Adam had given her to Ashley). The news sent Sharon spiraling into a near-catatonic state and she was moved to St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital to recuperate. In 2015, Sharon miscarried Dylan’s baby and became very upset when she thought she subsequently became pregnant again but was told she was not expecting. On the advice of her therapist, Dr. Sandy Anderson, she voluntarily checked herself into Fairview that September. Out for revenge against Nick (who she blamed for the near-fatal accident she’d suffered as a teen), Dr. Anderson kept Sharon drugged for months and brainwashed her into believing she was pregnant, then arranged for Nick and Sage’s newborn son to be abducted from the hospital and given to Sharon a few days before Thanksgiving. Against the doc’s advice, Sharon went home with “her” baby on December 1, but eventually was forced to relinquish Sully, now known as Christian, to Nick in November 2016. Photo credit: JPI