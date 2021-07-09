GL

PHOTOS

A look back at how GUIDING LIGHT concluded its run

GL

Credit: JPI

View gallery 8

The Springfield-set show (which premiered on radio in 1937 and moved to television in 1952) signed off on September 18, 2009.

Things got steamy between Mel (Yvonna Kopacz-Wright) and Cyrus (Murray Bartlett).

Photo credit: JPI

Remy (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Christina (Karla Mosley) had much to be happy about: They got married and learned she was pregnant.

Photo credit: JPI

As her parents, Phillip (Grant Alexander) and Beth (Beth Chamberlin, both c.), looked on, Lizzie (Emme Rylan, l.) gave Alexandra (Marj Dusay) a hug before Alex left town with Fletcher (Jay Hammer).

Photo credit: JPI

When the action jumped to a year later, Danny (Paul Anthony Stewart) and Michelle (Nancy St. Alban, both near r.) celebrated Rick (Michael O’Leary) and Mindy’s (Krista Tesreau) imminent marriage.

Photo credit: JPI

New couple Frank (Frank Dicopoulos) and Blake (Elizabeth Keifer, both far l.) visited with his father, Buzz (Justin Deas), and step-mother Lillian (Tina Sloan).

Photo credit: JPI

Billy (Jordan Clarke, l.) offered a job to Jonathan (Tom Pelphrey).

Photo credit: JPI

Marina (Mandy Bruno) cheered on baseball coach Shayne (Jeff Branson).

Photo credit: JPI

Josh (Robert Newman) and Reva (Kim Zimmer) reunited at the lighthouse and got back together.

Photo credit: JPI

