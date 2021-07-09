A look back at how GUIDING LIGHT concluded its run

The Springfield-set show (which premiered on radio in 1937 and moved to television in 1952) signed off on September 18, 2009.
Things got steamy between Mel (Yvonna Kopacz-Wright) and Cyrus (Murray Bartlett).
Remy (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Christina (Karla Mosley) had much to be happy about: They got married and learned she was pregnant.
As her parents, Phillip (Grant Alexander) and Beth (Beth Chamberlin, both c.), looked on, Lizzie (Emme Rylan, l.) gave Alexandra (Marj Dusay) a hug before Alex left town with Fletcher (Jay Hammer).
When the action jumped to a year later, Danny (Paul Anthony Stewart) and Michelle (Nancy St. Alban, both near r.) celebrated Rick (Michael O’Leary) and Mindy’s (Krista Tesreau) imminent marriage.
New couple Frank (Frank Dicopoulos) and Blake (Elizabeth Keifer, both far l.) visited with his father, Buzz (Justin Deas), and step-mother Lillian (Tina Sloan).
Billy (Jordan Clarke, l.) offered a job to Jonathan (Tom Pelphrey).
Marina (Mandy Bruno) cheered on baseball coach Shayne (Jeff Branson).
Josh (Robert Newman) and Reva (Kim Zimmer) reunited at the lighthouse and got back together.
