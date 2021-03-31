A Look Back At GH's Young Troublemakers

Blackie Parrish In 1982, Blackie Parrish was the head of a local street gang. He took part in vandalizing the sports center Rick Webber was establishing on the rundown Port Charles waterfront, fuming that Rick was invading his turf. Someone stole money at a fundraiser for the center; Blackie was arrested, but Rick and his wife, Lesley, believed he was innocent and paid his bail. Blackie busted the real thief, his former friend Spike, and when his mom died from cirrhosis of the liver in August, the Webbers took him in. While he proved to be a handful, Blackie blossomed under Rick and Lesley’s influence; he got a job as a valet at The Haunted Star, enrolled at PCU and became pals with Luke, Robert, Tiffany and the Templeton sisters, Jackie and Laura. In 1983, Blackie met Lou Swenson, who was hiding out from mobster Anthony Hand. They became romantically involved (leading to Blackie almost going to jail for statutory rape). Blackie formed a band, Blackie and The Riff Raff, with pal Frisco, in 1984. Their first single was a hit. Under pressure to deliver an equally successful follow-up, Blackie claimed credit for a song called “Make Me Believe It”, which was actually penned by aspiring musician Josh Clayton, a Port Charles Hotel bellboy. During a heated confrontation over the theft between Blackie, Josh, Lou and Blackie’s manager, Steffi, Lou fell and sustained a fatal brain injury. Blackie was devastated, blaming his ambition and selfishness for causing Lou’s demise, and refused to defend himself against manslaughter charges. He said a tearful good-bye to Rick and went off to prison. Photo credit: ABC

Michael Corinthos Michael grew up surrounded by the violence associated with his adoptive father, Sonny’s, mafia empire. In 2005, Michael was plagued by disturbing nightmares of smothering his biological father, A.J., with a pillow, but it turned out he’d only witnessed this crime, which was committed by Dr. Asher (and A.J. later turned up alive). In 2007, an adolescent Michael bought a gun on the black market and accidentally shot Kate, Sonny’s fiancée; she survived. Both Sonny and Michael’s mom, Carly, were worried about the boy’s growing interest in the mob. Their worst fears materialized in 2008, when he took a bullet to the head intended for Sonny, and wound up comatose for nearly a year. When he awoke, Michael struggled with rage issues and not only engaged in underage drinking, but got into a bar fight — and, for a time, he believed he had run his stepmother, Claudia, off the road, causing her miscarriage (it turned out that Kristina was responsible). Later, Claudia kidnapped Carly, who gave birth to Josslyn while a hostage. To prevent Claudia from fleeing with the newborn, Michael impulsively grabbed an ax and fatally struck her. When the truth about the crime (and its cover- up) came out, Michael was sent away to Pentonville. He was released in 2010 and reluctantly returned to high school (getting into a fight with a classmate on his first day back), all the while pleading with Sonny to groom him as his successor. Michael began to turn his life around when he confided in his loved ones that he had been raped in prison, and with their support, underwent therapy. Photo credit: ABC