A Look Back At GH's Most Memorable Friendships

The bond between adventure buddies Robert (Tristan Rogers, l.) and Luke (Anthony Geary) dates back to 1981. Photo credit: ABC

In 1994, fast friends Brenda (Vanessa Marcil, l.) and Lois (Rena Sofer) founded a music company together, L&B Records. Photo credit: ABC

Though only Mac (John J. York) and Felicia (Kristina Wagner, both l.) ended up saying, “I do,” the Scorpios shared their 1998 wedding day with their closest pals, Lucy (Lynn Herring) and Kevin (Jon Lindstrom). Photo credit: ABC

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst, far l.) and Emily (Natalia Livingston), pictured in 2005, first got close in the late ’90s, when they attended high school together. Photo credit: ABC

Diane (Carolyn Hennesy, far l.) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) solidified their friendship in 2008. Photo credit: ABC

Fellow outcasts Brad (Parry Shen) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud), pictured in 2015, share many common interests, including mocking the Nurses’ Ball red carpet. Photo credit: JPI

In 2017, the hijinks of longtime BFF Maxie (Kirsten Storms, l.) and Lulu (Emme Rylan) landed them in a shared jail cell. Photo credit: JPI

Carly (Laura Wright) has to share her best friend, Jason (Steve Burton), with her husband, Sonny. Photo credit: JPI