A look back at celebrity cameos on B&B

In 1993, film legend Charlton Heston played himself as an ostensible neighbor of Stephanie’s (Susan Flannery, l., with Darlene Conley as Sally) who agreed to take part in a “Salute to Hollywood” fashion show. Photo credit: CBS / Courtesy Everett Collection

In 2002, Sally made no secret of her infatuation with romance novel cover model Fabio, whose fondness for her was equally clear. Photo credit: JPI

BARNEY MILLER alum Hal Linden appeared in 2007 as Jerry, a Navy vet, who walked the Forrester runway with Donna (Jennifer Gareis). Photo credit: JPI

Reggaetón superstar Daddy Yankee performed at Hope’s 2010 graduation party, an event that also proved memorable for her mama, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Photo credit: JPI

In 2010, THE BRADY BUNCH’s Christopher Knight (l.) played Dr. Andrews, who treated Bridget (Ashley Jones) and Owen’s (Brandon Beemer) son, Logan. Photo credit: JPI

THE PRICE IS RIGHT’s Bob Barker was pleased to make Liam’s (Scott Clifton) acquaintance in 2014. Photo credit: JPI