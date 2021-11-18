A look back at celebrity cameos on B&B

In 1993, film legend Charlton Heston played himself as an ostensible neighbor of Stephanie’s (Susan Flannery, l., with Darlene Conley as Sally) who agreed to take part in a “Salute to Hollywood” fashion show.
Photo credit: CBS / Courtesy Everett Collection
In 2002, Sally made no secret of her infatuation with romance novel cover model Fabio, whose fondness for her was equally clear.
BARNEY MILLER alum Hal Linden appeared in 2007 as Jerry, a Navy vet, who walked the Forrester runway with Donna (Jennifer Gareis).
Reggaetón superstar Daddy Yankee performed at Hope’s 2010 graduation party, an event that also proved memorable for her mama, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).
In 2010, THE BRADY BUNCH’s Christopher Knight (l.) played Dr. Andrews, who treated Bridget (Ashley Jones) and Owen’s (Brandon Beemer) son, Logan.
THE PRICE IS RIGHT’s Bob Barker was pleased to make Liam’s (Scott Clifton) acquaintance in 2014.
In 2016, Chaz Bono, real-life son of Cher and the late Sonny Bono, played a reverend who married Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) — and was later arrested for robbing the bride’s house!