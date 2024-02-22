17 Black Families Who Changed The Face Of Daytime

The Halls ONE LIFE TO LIVE broke new ground with the 1968 introduction of Ellen Holly's Clara, daughter of Sadie (Lillian Hayman, far r.), a light-skinned Black woman who passed for white while pursuing an acting career. In 1973, Carla wed Ed Hall (Al Freeman, Jr.), and in 1974, they adopted Joshua (Laurence Fishburne, second from l.). Photo credit: ABC

The Hubbards In 1981, Jesse Hubbard (Darnell Williams, bottom r.) first appeared on ALL MY CHILDREN, with Angela "Angie" Baxter" (Debbi Morgan, bottom r.) arriving the following year, along with her parents, Pat and Les. Jesse and Angie's storied, decades-long romance produced a son, Frankie (Cornelius Smith, Jr., top l.), who was born in 1983; Frankie wed Randi (Denise Vasi, top l.) in 2009. During Jesse's 20-year absence (he was presumed dead), Angie adopted a daughter, Cassandra, and Jesse fathered a daughter, Natalia (Shannon Kane), who was engaged to Brot (JR Martinez) when the show went off the air in 2011. Photo credit: ABC/Ron Tom

The Carvers Abe (James Reynolds) has been a Salem mainstay since 1981. His brothers, Jonah and Theo, were introduced in 1985 and 1987, respectively. Abe's marriage to Lexie (Renee Jones, second from l.), daughter of Tanya Boyd's Celeste, produced a son, Theo (pictured). Abe is also the father of Brandon via his relationship with Fay Walker. For several years, he also believed that he was the bio dad of Lani, and although that proved not to be the case, he still considers her his daughter (and her kids, Jules and Carver, his grandchildren). Abe is now wed to Paulina Price, Lani's birth mom, making him the stepfather of both Lani and Paulina's other daughter, Chanel. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

The Barbers Mamie Johnson (Veronica Redd, c.) began her Y&R run in 1982 as the Abbotts' loyal housekeeper, and in 1990, the show brought on her nieces, Drucilla (Victoria Rowell, l.) and Olivia (Tonya Williams). Both sisters took a romantic shine to Nathan Hastings, himself a Genoa City fixture since 1984. Olivia married him in 1991 and they welcomed son Nathan, Jr., better known as Nate, in 1992. Photo credit: CBS

The Griffins Tamara Tunie (r.) began her AS THE WORLD TURNS run as Jessica Griffin in 1987; the show went on to feature Jessica's parents, Ward and Louise, and her siblings, Lamar and Fiona. In 1993, Jessica welcomed daughter Bonnie (Napiera Groves) with then-hubby Duncan McKechnie. Jessica's nephew, cop Dallas, was on the Oakdale scene from 2006-07. Jessica's relationship with Ben (Peter Parros, r.) was strained by her affair with Marshall (Lamman Rucker), but the two made it to the altar in 2003. Photo credit: Fabrice Trombert/PGP

The Grants and The Speakes Future spouses Hampton Speakes (Vince Williams) and Gilly Grant (Amelia Marshall, l.) both made their GUIDING LIGHT debut in 1989. Nia Long came along in 1991 as Hamp’s daughter, Kat, whose love interest was Gilly’s brother, David Grant, a Springfield resident from 1992-96 and 1998-2001. David and Gilly's mother, Vivian, was on the show from 1992-99, while David's dad, Charles, appeared from 1991 into the mid-2000s. In 1996, Gilly was rocked to discover that her own biological father was actually Griffin Williams, who she had developed romantic feelings for. Photo credit: E.J. Carr/CBS

The Marshalls In 1990, GENERATIONS became the first American soap to premiere with a prominent core Black family, the Marshalls, represented by (from l.) Henry (Taurean Blacque) and Ruth (Joan Pringle), their daughter, Chantal (Debbi Morgan) — who actually proved to be the bio daughter of Peter Whitmore and Ruth — along with Ruth's mother, Vivian Potter (Lynn Hamilton), and Henry and Ruth's son, Adam (Kristoff St. John), who shared a daughter, Danielle, with Doreen Jackson. Photo credit: Chris Haston/NBC

The Fryes William R. Christian (l.) began playing AMC's Derek Frye in 1990; 1991 saw the introduction of his sister, Livia (Tonya Pinkins, r.) and her teenaged son, Terrence, as well as Derek's future ex-wife, Mimi. Derek and Mimi welcomed daughter Danielle (Tanisha Lynn) in 1994. In 2004, she returned to the canvas as a teenager who dated Reggie (Michael B. Jordan). Photo credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC; STEVE FENN/ABC

The Winterses In 1990, Dru enlisted the help of Neil (Kristoff St. John, far r.) to help her woo Nathan, but they ended up falling in love and marrying in 1993. In 1995, daughter Lily (Christel Khalil, c.) was born — but it turned out that she was actually the biological daughter of Neil's brother, Malcolm (Shemar Moore, far l.), a secret that didn't come out until 2005. In 2006, Neil and Dru adopted Devon (Bryton James). Lily and then-husband Cane welcomed twins Charlie and Mattie in 2010, while Devon is the biological father of Dominic, born in 2021. Photo credit: Aaron Montgomery/jpistudios.com

The Gannons OLTL viewers met Hank Gannon (Nathan Purdee, r.) and his daughter, Rachel (Mari Morrow, r.), in 1992. In 1995, Hank wed Sheila (Stephanie Williams), whose brother, Ben (Peter Parros), was romantically linked to Rachel. Hank’s far less upright brother R.J. arrived in 1994, and R.J.’s daughter, Keri, was on the canvas from 2001-03. Keri's daughter, Jamie, was born in 2003. Photo credit: ABC/ANDREW ECCLES/ABC

The Wards 1994 saw the introduction of Mary Mae Ward (Rosalind Cash) and two of her grandchildren, cousins Justus (Joseph C. Phillips) and Keesha. (Justus's sister, Faith, also showed up briefly.) It turned out that Justus' father, the late Bradley Ward II, was actually the biological son of Edward Quartermaine from his long-ago affair with Mary Mae. Mary Mae sadly passed away in 1995, while Justus left town in 1998, returned in 2003 and was killed by Manny Ruiz in 2006. Keesha, meanwhile, departed the canvas in 1998. Photo credit: ABC photo archives; ABC/Wren Maloney

The Taggerts Marcus Taggert (Réal Andrews) arrived on GH in 1996; his little sister, Gia (Marisa Ramirez, c.), and mother, Florence, came aboard in 2000 (Florence exited in 2002, and Gia left the canvas the following year). In 2020, it was revealed that fan fave Trina (Tabyana Ali) was Taggert's daughter from his marriage to Portia, though that was reversed in 2023, when Curtis turned out to be her bio dad. Photo credit: XJ Johnson/JPI; MITCHELL HAASETH/ABC; Christine Bartolucci/ABC

The Russells When PASSIONS hit the airwaves in 1999, one of its foundational families was the Russells. Pictured (from top l. to r.) is matriarch Eve (Tracey Ross), patriarch T.C. (Rodney Van Johnson), Eve's adoptive half sister Liz (Amelia Marshall), and Eve and T.C.'s daughters, Whitney (Brook Kerr, bottom l.) and Simone (Chrystee Pharris). PASSIONS also featured Liz's offspring, Chad Harris-Crane; Whitney and Chad's son; Miles, and Vincent, the product of Eve's relationship with Julian Crane. Photo credit: John Paschal/jpistudios.com

The Boudreaux In 2001, GL added the Boudreau family to its roster: patriarch Clayton (Richard Biggs, seated), matriarch Felicia (Shari Headley, seated), daughter Mel (Yvonna Wright) and son Remy (Corey Parker Robinson). Over their years in Springfield, Mel had a daughter, Leah, with Rick Bauer, and Remy had a son, also named Clayton, with Christina Moore. Photo credit: CBS /Courtesy Everett Collection

The Avants In 2013, B&B began building the Avant family, beginning with Maya (Karla Mosley, far r.) and expanding to include (from l.) patriarch Julian (Obba Babatundé), matriarch Vivian (Anna Maria Horsford), Julian's daughter Sasha (Felisha Cooper), Maya's full biological sister Nicole (Reign Edwards), and Julian and Vivian's nephew, Xander. Nicole also carried a baby girl, Lizzy, for Maya and then-husband Rick. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

The Grants The Grants have deep roots in Salem history on DAYS. Valerie was introduced in 1975, along with her brother, Danny, and their parents, Helen and Paul. Valerie wed David Banning, and in 2017, it was revealed that newbie Eli (Lamon Archey) was the product of their relationship. Eli and his wife, Lani (Sal Stowers), became parents to twins, Jules and Carver, who made their on-screen debut in 2020. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com