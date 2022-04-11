12th Annual Indie Series Award Photo Gallery

The 12th Annual Indie Series Awards were handed out on April 7 in Burbank, CA. Anna Maria Horsford (ex-Vivienne, B&B) and Patrika Darbo (Nancy, DAYS) served as hosts. Photo credit: JPI

Carolyn Hennesy (Diane, GH) was all smiles on the red carpet. Photo credit: JPI

Mike Manning (ex-Charlie, DAYS) was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor – Drama category for his role of Caleb on THE BAY. Photo credit: JPI

Former co-stars Jacklyn Zeman (Bobbie, GH; Sofia, THE BAY) and A Martinez (ex-Roy; Nardo, THE BAY) were both nominees – Zeman for Best Supporting Actress - Drama and Martinez for Best Guest Actor - Drama, for THE BAY. Photo credit: JPI

Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R) was on hand. Photo credit: JPI

The cast of THE BAY celebrated a win in the Best Supporting Actor – Drama for Kristos Andrews (Pete). Photo credit: JPI

Lauren B. Martin (ex-Camille, AS THE WORLD TURNS et al), who was awarded the Best Guest Actress – Drama trophy for her role in ANACOSTIA, posed with Ilene Kristen (ex-Roxy, ONE LIFE TO LIVE et al). Photo credit: JPI

Kevin Spirtas (Craig, DAYS) and actress Diane Robin hugged it out on the red carpet. Photo credit: JPI

Marie Wilson (ex-Meg, AS THE WORLD TURNS et al) made the scene. Photo credit: JPI