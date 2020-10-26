Y&R’s Vilasuso And Soap Alums Take Part In ESSENTIAL HEROES: A MOMENTO LATINO Event

Jordi Vilasuso (Rey, Y&R) will be live tweeting tonight during CBS’s ESSENTIAL HEROES: A MOMENTO LATINO event, which will feature soap alums Eva Longoria (ex-Isabelle, Y&R) and Ricky Martin (ex-Miguel, GH). The show, which airs at 9:00 p.m. ET, will celebrate America’s diversity with a focus on Latinx culture. Vilasuso tweeted, “So looking forward to this! Let’s do this twitter familia!” along with a video invitation here.