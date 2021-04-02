Y&R’s Sharon Case Confirms Real-Life Romance

As a guest on the 90210MG podcast with Jennie Garth (ex-Kelly, BEVERLY HILLS, 90210) and Tori Spelling (ex-Donna), Sharon Case (Sharon, Y&R) confirmed that she and co-star Mark Grossman (Adam) are dating. In response to Spelling’s question about acting alongside someone you quarantine with, Case said, “We are still not allowed to touch or kiss. We have to stand six feet apart. But if you are acting in a storyline with who in real-life you quarantine with, which is the case with me, we can touch or kiss.” Garth followed that up by asking if she was in a relationship with someone from the show to which Case responded, “We have never really talked about it so bluntly. I guess the reason why we finally mentioned it to the studio, is just so that we wouldn’t have to distance. In case the show wanted to write us in scenes together, you would not have to distance all of the time.” She also discussed her time on 90210 as Darla in season 1. To listen to the podcast, click here. Case’s interview is in the one titled “Ladies, Get ‘em checked” and starts at the 21 minute mark.