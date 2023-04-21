Y&R’S Michael Damian Signs New Deal

Michael Damian (ex-Danny, Y&R) and his wife, Janeen, have inked a three-movie deal with Motion Picture Corporation of America that will see the couple continuing to produce (him) and direct (her). The husband/wife team has already proven successful in their behind-the-scenes roles, especially following their mega-hit feature, FALLING FOR CHRISTMAS, starring Lindsay Lohan (ex-Alli, ANOTHER WORLD) and GLEE’s Chord Overstreet, which became the most watched holiday film on Netflix in 2022. Next is the much-anticipated IRISH WISH, with Lohan also headlining, to be released in 2024, and pre-production has already begun on PARIS CHRISTMAS WALTZ, a sequel to 2020’s highly rated CHRISTMAS WALTZ from Hallmark. The Damians will also handle A SOUND OF MUSIC CHRISTMAS that will be shot on location in Austria next year. The Y&R alum states, “Janeen and I are thrilled and excited to continue our collaboration/partnership with [MPCA CEO] Brad Krevoy.”