Y&R's Michael Damian And Wife Janeen Visit THE LOCHER ROOM

YOUNG AND RESTLESS’s Michael Damain (Danny) and his wife, Janeen Damian, will join host Alan Locher in THE LOCHER ROOM on Thursday, March 14at 3 p.m. EST/12p.m. PST to discuss their new Netflix film, Irish Wish. The flick, which stars Lindsay Lohan (ex-Alli, ANOTHER WORLD), was directed by Janeen, while Michael served as a producer on the project and wrote the song “Wild Irish Heart” that appears in the film. The pair’s first collaboration with Lohan, Falling For Christmas, was Janeen’s directorial debut and proved to be a smash hit for Netflix. Over the course of their producing partnership, the Damians have made over 15 films. To view the livestream interview, click here.