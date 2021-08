Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Melissa Claire Egan and husband Matt Katrosar welcomed their first child, son Caden Robert, on August 21. He weighed 7lbs., 7oz. and measured 20 inches long. For more details and a photo, see their exclusive announcement, visit people.com.