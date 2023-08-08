Y&R’s Lauralee Bell Shares Fan Event Video

Lauralee Bell (Christine) has uploaded her own behind-the-scenes video of the soap’s fan event blowout on August 5 in Burbank, CA. Referencing the 50th anniversary of Y&R, the actress commented, “Obviously we are celebrating this milestone year, but when I heard how many countries were being represented by fans flying in for this event, I decided the lyrics ‘everyone around the world, come on’ from the iconic party song ‘Celebration’ by Kool & the Gang were a perfect fit.” Click here to watch: