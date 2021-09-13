Y&R’s Kate Linder Injured

Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R) sustained minor injuries while assisting her mother with her own physical needs. For the time being, the actress will be briefly hospitalized while undergoing physical therapy and is expected to return to work soon. “I am so grateful to my incredible doctors, nurses and physical therapists for taking such good care of me,” Linder praises in a statement. “I want to thank my mom, my friends and my Y&R family for their outpouring of good wishes and support.”