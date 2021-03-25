Y&R’s Eric Braeden: No Plans To Retire

While ruminating about his 41 years on Y&R, Eric Braeden (Victor) revealed to People.com that he remains committed to playing Victor Newman. “I’m turning 80 [on April 3] and while that’s one number that I sort of shy away from, I’m very proud of it,” he said, adding that he has no plans to slow down. “I love my life,” relayed the actor. “I love my colleagues. I love my family and friends. So do I see myself retiring anytime soon? Hell no! My life has been enriched by having been introduced to so many things…. I feel very loyal to THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, very beholden to Victor and very beholden to the audience who has supported us for all those years. I intend to stay as long as I can.”