Y&R Star’s Stage Show Returns

After a hit run in March, Judith Chapman’s (Gloria, Y&R) latest directorial effort, Aces!, written by Davis Gordon Gilbert, is back on the stage in Palm Springs, CA. Performances are every Sunday through June 18, with show time at 2:00 pm. For ticket info, click here: psculturalcenter.org. Aces! is loosely based on the real-life story of five Miss Texas USA contestants, all of them consecutive winners of the Miss USA title from 1985 through 1989. The show features a REAL HOUSEWIVES-type reunion of the glamour gals 30+ years after winning their crowns. Broadway World Palm Springs teases, “Pleasantry gives way to truth telling, laughs, tears and LOTS of champagne!” For more on Chapman and the cast, click here.