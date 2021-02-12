Y&R stars share their thoughts about Valentine’s Day

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Flowers or candy?

Dominic: “Flowers because you can get more personal, choosing different ones for different occasions. Maybe she has a favorite flower, too.”

Morrow: “Flowers, and not just for Valentine’s Day. Wifey loves that more.”

Thompson: “Flowers.”

Candles or fireplace?

Dominic: “Fireplace! Ain’t nothing better than a cold night, a fire going strong with the crackling sounds, getting warm and toasty with some wine or whiskey.”

Morrow: “Fireplace, sexy and soothing.”

Thompson: “Always a fireplace if you have the option. Even both if you have the option.”

Champagne or caviar?

Dominic: “Champagne. I don’t eat caviar.”

Morrow: “Champagne. The Hotness [wife Tobe] loves it.”

Thompson: “I could think of so many other things.”

What’s on the menu at your dream romantic dinner?

Dominic: “A nice steak, maybe a rib eye, truffle fries, roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon, and a nice red wine like Malbec.”

Morrow: “Cheeseburgers for every meal.”

Thompson: “Depends on location.”

Moonlit stroll or watching the sunrise?

Dominic: “There’s something magical about watching the sunrise.”

Morrow: “Sunrise. I go to bed too early for the stroll.”

Homemade card or store-bought card?

Dominic: “Homemade are the best. More personal.”

Morrow: “Homemade to receive but I love to buy the silliest ones and especially the wrong ones, like mixing up the holidays just to be ornery.”

Thompson: “Homemade.”

Favorite love song?

Dominic: “ ‘Cupid’ by 112. They are one of my favorite R&B groups.”

Morrow: “ ‘When You Say Nothing At All’. Best version is by Alison Krauss.”

Thompson: “ ‘A Calf Born in Winter’ by Khruangbin.”

Favorite celebrity couple?

Dominic: “Bryton [James, Devon] and Brytni [Sarpy, Elena] because I know them and consider them friends.”

Morrow: “Bryton and Brytni.”

Thompson: “George and Amal [Clooney].”

Favorite romantic comedy?

Dominic: “Coming to America. One of my favorite films of all time! I can watch that every year of my life.”

Morrow: “Love Actually is an amazing movie that’s very romantic.”

Thompson: “Four Christmases.”

Favorite screen lovebirds?

Dominic: “Martin and Gina from MARTIN. I loved their back-and-forth banter and the love they had for each other at the end of the day.”

Morrow: “Christian LeBlanc [Michael] and the old robot that was in the coffeehouse. Sparks flew whenever they were in the same room. Truly an iconic duo.”

Thompson: “Tom and Jerry. They love to hate each other.”

Online dating: Yay or nay?

Dominic: “Yay. Keep all of your options open. Dating ain’t easy, so why knock other ways to meet people you would never meet in your day-to-day life?”

Morrow: “Yay. If you find someone who makes you happy, who cares where it was?”

Thompson: “I don’t know. I’ve never done it.”

Best advice for singles?

Dominic: “Be very careful of who you give your energy to. Study people. Almost every- one shows you who they are in the beginning. Just pay attention to the finer details.”

Morrow: “Avoid looking the robot in the eyes. Ask Christian — tractor beams and you are done.”

Thompson: “Embrace yourself, enjoy the moment and get out in nature when you can.”