Y&R Stars Play Santa’s Helpers

Y&R’s Lauralee Bell (Christine), Eric Braeden (Victor), Sean Dominic (Nate), Conner Floyd (Chance), Bryton James (Devon), Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael), Mishael Morgan (Amanda), and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) embarked on their annual toy-buying shopping spree. The star-studded group then brought the pile of purchases, worth $6,000, to the Salvation Army center in Inglewood, CA, where, in conjunction with the NAACP, they will be later distributed. In a social media post, Braeden shared, ““At the Salvation Army with some of my colleagues to bring toys to kids! Hopefully, it’ll bring a big smile to them! I remember how much it meant to us during the war!” To view photos, click here.