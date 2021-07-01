Y&R Stars Book Pilot

Y&R’s Telma Hopkins (Denise) and Vanessa Marano (ex-Eden) have been cast in the NBC pilot, DANGEROUS MOMS. Hopkins will take on the role of Fatima, while Marano will play Rebecca. “Dangerous Moms is described as a dark dramedy about four diverse mothers who accidentally kill the queen bee of their school’s PTA during the demonstration of a new high-end food processor,” reads a release from NBC. “The potential series becomes a female anthem about friendship and family as it tells the story of one completely unprepared group of women who must juggle their everyday lives while their worlds are turned upside down.”