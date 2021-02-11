Y&R Receives Special Commendation

On February 5, Y&R was recognized for their humanitarian efforts spearheaded by Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R). Last December, the actress initiated a toy drive for the NAACP’s Inglewood Chapter, as well as the National Action Network, which resulted in Y&R’s cast and crew raising $5,000 that went toward purchasing toys for families in need. To express their appreciation, the NAACP’s Inglewood South Bay Branch presented Y&R with their Community Service Award. “This is the beginning of a beautiful relationship between THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS and the NAACP,” a masked Stafford commented at the brief presentation that took place in the parking lot of CBS Television City, where the soap is produced.