Y&R And B&B Crossover Event Begins

On January 12, a two-week crossover arc between B&B and Y&R kicks off when Y&R’s Summer and Kyle jet over to L.A. in an effort to dig up dirt on Sally Spectra’s past life. Under the guise of pitching a Jabot Collective/Spencer Publications partnership deal, Summer will interact with B&B’s Wyatt, Bill and Flo. Although this story arc takes place on B&B’s turf, the drama will also unfold in Genoa City. In the issue of Digest on sale now, B&B’s Executive Producer/Head Writer Bradley Bell and Y&R’s Co-Executive Producer/Head Writer Josh Griffith share the behind-the-scenes planning that went into this crossover feat, and if there will be more in the future. “When we thought about bringing Sally to Genoa City, and we found out that she left L.A. under a cloud of trouble, it seemed like it was a natural that we would try to work out a way so we could cross the shows and cross that story,” explains Griffith. Adds Bell, “It shows the ongoing relationships of these two shows, and we had a great time coming up with this together.” Tune into CBS tomorrow, and pick up the new issue of Digest, on sale now.