Y&R Alum Snags Role, Writer and EP Credits For Movie Sequel

Mckenna Grace (ex-Faith, Y&R) will star in the sequel to Lifetime’s THE BAD SEED, with the actress reprising the role of the troubled Emma at 15 years old. As reported by Deadline.com, Grace and her father, Ross Burge, co-wrote the script along with the writer of the 2018 movie, Barbara Marshall. This next installment is scheduled to premiere in 2022 and Grace will also be named as one of the executive producers. The Lifetime production is based on the book, turned play, turned 1956 film of a murderous girl.