Y&R Alum Set For Supergirl Debut

The trailer for The Flash, starring Ezra Miller in the titular role of the faster-than-lightning superhero, has dropped, and Sasha Calle (ex-Lola, Y&R), who will play Supergirl, posted, “Holy sh!#! This is so so wild! It’s so beautiful and exciting to finally share this with you all! I have fallen deeply in love with Supergirl. Getting to know her and feel her has been one of my greatest honors. This moment is so so special. I love you all … MY HEART! …If there’s anything Supergirl has taught me, it’s HOPE. Anything is possible. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise!! I will forever be screaming “WHAT DID YOU DOOOOO!!!”The movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 16.