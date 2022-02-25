Y&R Alum Sally Kellerman Dead At 84

Oscar-nominated actress Sally Kellerman, who’s best known for her role as Margaret “Hot Lips” O’Houlihan in the movie version of M*A*S*H and also played Y&R’s Constance Bingham for a brief story arc in 2014, died at the age of 84 from complications of dementia. After Kellerman wrapped up her run as Constance, for which she received a Daytime Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Special Guest Performer category, she told Digest, “I just enjoyed every minute of it, especially the two people I worked with, Justin [Hartley, ex-Adam] and Kelly [Sullivan, ex-Sage]. I thought they were really talented and they could knock out those scenes in a heartbeat. Everybody was so wonderful.”