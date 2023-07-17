Y&R Alum Michael Corbett To B&B

Michael Corbett (ex-David, Y&R et al) will make his daytime comeback on July 21 playing the judge who presides over Sheila Carter’s court case on B&B. The actor reports that he landed the two-day stint (he will also appear on July 24) after attending Y&R’s 50th anniversary celebration last March. “Nobody knows my skill set when it comes to daytime television better than the Bells,” he explains. “Brad [Bell, B&B’s executive producer/head writer] knows exactly what I can do and later I was offered this role of Judge Evan Scott.” Corbett enthuses that his first day on the set “was like a homecoming and everyone was incredibly loving and supportive and it was just so much fun.” Although this time is a limited run, Corbett is optimistic that there’ll be a need for Judge Scott in the near future. “I fully intend to be reprising,” he shares. ““We’ll see how they write it and how that unfolds.” For more, see the issue of Digest on sale Friday.