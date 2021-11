Sean Carrigan (ex-Stitch, Y&R) is joining the cast of The CW’s football drama ALL AMERICAN. The actor will portray football coach Ivan Garret. Carrigan announced the news on Instagram, posting, “This one’s for my stepfather Steve Riddle, who always made sure I was a football fan. Excited to be joining a great show and a great cast.” ALL AMERICAN also stars Lamon Archey (Eli, DAYS) and Taye Diggs (ex-Sugar, GUIDING LIGHT).