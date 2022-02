Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Roark (ex-Travis, Y&R) has been cast in Amazon original film, Something From Tiffany’s, deadline.com is reporting exclusively. The holiday rom-com will debut exclusively on Prime Video. To read the full article, click here.