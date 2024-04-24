Y&R Alum Jessica Collins Announces New Addition To Her Family

Jessica Collins has been a fan favorite for soap fans since she first came on the scene in 1991, playing Dinah Lee on Loving. Twenty years later she was also welcomed back as Phyllis’s sister Avery on Young and Restless (she left the role in 2015 and talked about it here). Currently, she’s got a lead role in the Apple series, Acapulco, where she plays Diane — with Season 3 dropping on May 1. While her work life has been taking off, her home life had a hole that needed just the right soul to fill it. That’s because it’s been over a year since she suffered a huge loss.

A couple of months ago, Collins wrote on Instagram, “Today is one year since you went over the Rainbow Bridge. We miss you everyday my little one. ❤️🐾. And for all of you beautiful people who have sent me prayers and love over the past year about my Lucy- I’ve read every single one of your comments. And it has helped me enormously through this most difficult loss. I think whenever we use this platform in this way- to help each other- we use it at its best. Thank you for all your kindness. ❤️”

It takes time to heal after such a profound loss. Her family had a lot of love left to give and on Monday, the beloved star revealed that her family had adopted a new puppy. Collins wrote on Instagram, “We have a new addition to our family. World… meet Charlie!!! 💙🐾 He’s from the same dog rescue as our dear Goldie. He’s a sweetheart and a very, very silly gent. Thank you [Wagmor Pets] for helping these pups and bringing even more love into our home. ❤️🐾”

A fan commented on the post and asked if Charlie sheds and what breed he is. She answered, “No shedding and we believe he’s a schnauzer. Mini? Ask me in a couple months. 😳” Eva LaRue (Natalia, General Hospital; ex-Celeste, Y&R) sent her congratulations, as did Y&R publicist Matt Kane, who added he couldn’t wait to meet the new pup. Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) wrote, “Awe ❤️.” Soap Opera Digest sends congratulations to Collins and her family and wishes them well with Charlie.