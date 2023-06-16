Y&R Alum Brett Hadley Dies At 92

Brett Hadley, who played no-nonsense police detective Carl Williams on Y&R from 1980-90 and 98-99, passed away at the age of 92. Hadley was born in Louisville, KY on September 25, 1930 and later attended the University of New Mexico, where he studied drama. Although he appeared on stage, the actor would amass a long list of guest-starring roles on prime-time TV shows and also appeared in movies like The Mad Bomber, Funny Lady and Next of Kin. Hadley joined the soap in 1980, when then-Head Writer William J. Bell expanded Paul Williams’s family, which included father Carl and Carl’s deeply-religious wife, Mary, played by Carolyn Conwell, who died in 2012. Here are some sentiments from his former co-stars.

Beth Maitland (Traci): “The passing of Brett Hadley is such sad news. He was a delight to work with and was an upbeat and happy presence in the halls and on the set. He was an old-fashioned guy. Always professional, but full of fun stories and laughs and was always happy to be on the stage. His memory speaks to a happy time, when soaps were in their heyday and the actors were legendary and larger than life. Rest well, old friend. You will be missed.”

Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren): “Brett had the best sense of humor ever and he and Doug [Davidson, Paul] were a lethal pair to attempt to do a scene with. He was a wonderful actor and a great part of YOUNG AND RESTLESS in those years. He will be very missed.”

Lauralee Bell (Christine): “Brett was the sweetest guy. Biggest smile and the believability of he and Doug Davidson being father and son was like no other!”

Jess Walton (Jill): “I was so sorry to hear of Brett Hadley’s passing. Although I did not share many scenes with him, I always found him to be a very kind and generous man. It’s always sad to lose one of our beloved castmates and he will be very missed.”

Kate Linder (Esther): “Brett was an amazing actor. He definitely owned that role. I can still hear his voice. There will never be another Carl Williams. My heart goes out to his family and friends.”