Y&R Alum Alyvia Alyn Lind To Co-Star With Real-Life Mom

Alyvia Alyn Lind (ex-Faith, Y&R), who left daytime to star in the Syfy channel’s CHUCKY, will see a very familiar face on the set of the series about a demonic doll, reports tvline.com. Her real-life mom, ONE TREE HILL alum Barbara Alyn Woods (ex-Deb), has been cast in CHUCKY as Lind’s TV mother, as well as the town’s mayor. This isn’t the first time Woods has worked with one of her three children. She previously appeared on the sitcom, THE GOLDBERGS, as the mom to her oldest daughter, Natalie Alyn Lind’s character, Dana.