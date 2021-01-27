Tune-In Alert!

Y&R Actress Guest-Stars On Tonight’s S.W.A.T.

Ptosha Storey (Naya) will guest star on tonight’s episode of S.W.A.T., the actress shared on social media. “Tune in to Tonights Episode of “SWAT” at 10pm PST on CBS. 🎬 #actorslife #gueststar #swat #cbs #shortbutsweet #grateful,” she posted. S.W.A.T. stars Y&R alum Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm) and features B&B’s Obba Babatundé (Julius), as well; unfortunately, the actrss didn’t cross paths with Moore that day. In a recent issue of Digest, she noted, “I also just finished an episode of S.W.A.T., but Shemar wasn’t shooting on the day I was there. I’ve actually known him for a long time. When I first moved out to L.A., we were part of the same acting company. I would’ve loved to have been able to say hello to him. Now, we have something else in common — YOUNG AND RESTLESS!”

