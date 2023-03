On Friday, March 24, Michael Fairman will welcome Y&R cast members past and present to honor the golden anniversary of the series on YouTube’s Michael Fairman Channel. Scheduled to appear are: Jess Walton (Jill), Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren), Jason Thompson (Billy), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Tricia Cast (ex-Nina), Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael) and Scott Reeves (ex-Ryan) at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m.PT. To watch, click here.