YOUNG AND RESTLESS's Eric Braeden On 44 Years As Victor: "I Feel Very Lucky"

On the very special occasion of the 44th anniversary of his debut on Y&R — which took place on February 8, 1980 — Eric Braeden posted a message to fans on social media. In a video shot in the entrance to his dressing room, Braeden marveled, “44 years. Are you serious?” He went on to say, “I feel very lucky.” His caption read, “It came as a surprise to me today! I’m so fortunate to have been on this show for 44 years. Thank you to all of the fans who make it possible. We are so grateful to our fans, thank you for watching our show. @youngandrestlesscbs @cbstv.”

Braeden received warm replies from several Y&R cohorts, including Bryton James (Devon), who wrote, “Congratulations!!!💪🏽💪🏽🎉🎉,” Jason Thompson (Billy), who posted, “Legend 🙌,” and Phil Morris (ex-Tyrone), who offered, “You are a baller! So honored to know you and call you friend.”

In an interview with Digest last year, the actor made it clear he has no plans to retire, saying, “I just love going to work because I work with people that I love being with — Melody [Thomas Scott, Nikki] and Amelia [Heinle, Victoria] and Joshua [Morrow, Nick] and Mark Grossman [Adam] and Sean Dominic [Nate]. They’re wonderful to work with. We have great fun and we laugh a lot.”