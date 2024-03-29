YOUNG AND RESTLESS Alum Tammin Sursok Lands In The ER

YOUNG AND RESTLESS alum Tammin Sursok, who played the role of Colleen Carlton from 2007-09, is recovering after a mishap while filming a funny video landed her in the emergency room.

Sursok, a content creator for social media as well as an actress, was shooting a parody of newborn photo shoots in which she was swaddled like a baby, and tipped over, sustaining a head injury (“I landed on my head falling [off] the bed”, she reported on Instagram). She shared a selfie that she snapped while in the hospital, reporting, “Things I’ve learnt in the last two days… 1- Concussions can happen doing the stupidest things. And when it happens you might have to show or tell the doctor what you were doing. And it could be the most embarrassing moment of your life. 2- Concussions can happen 24 hours after you do that stupid thing, so watch for symptoms. 3- CT scans are weirdly soothing and when pumped with anti nausea medication can make you nap. 4- When you have small kids the ER is like a mini vacation. 5- Neck braces are good to sleep upright so maybe I’ll take one home for the plane.”

She added, “Thanks for all the well wishes.. feeling slightly better. Just a bruised brain and ego. And the scan showed I did have a brain. So that’s good.”

A mother of two, Sursok shares daughters Phoenix Emmanuel, born in 2013, and Lennon Bleu, who turned five in January, with her husband, Sean McEwen. The couple wed in 2011.