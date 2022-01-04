WORLD TURNS Alum To B&B

Cassandra Creech (ex-Diane, DAYS, 2018; ex-Denise, AS THE WORLD TURNS, 1998-2001) is the newest addition to the B&B canvas, playing Dr. Grace Buckingham, the mother of Paris and Zoe. “I think it was an aligning of the stars because everything just fell into place,” Creech marvels. “I was called in through normal casting, and I had a good chemistry read with Diamond [White, Paris] and the rest is history. Here I am, and I’ve got to say, it is extraordinary being here.” Look for her to first air on January 10.